Bus tour, block party headed to Denmark, South Carolina to raise awareness surrounding water issue

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — The Black Voters Matter Bus Tour is headed to Denmark on Thursday, June 13.

A block party dubbed “Fight for Our Hood Block Party” and water distribution will be held at Voorhees College. If you would like to attend, a ride is available.

We’re told at 1 p.m., you can meet at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot where you will be able to take a tour of the city as well as the Blackville Healing Springs. The tour will end at 2 p.m. before the bus pick up for the block party.

You’re asked to contact Denmark Citizens for Safe Water if you would like to get on the bus for the tour. The number is 843-480-2914. Or you can inbox Deanna Miller Berry.

Meanwhile, The Black Voters Matter Bus Tour with Black Voters Matters will also make stops in Cayce where they will meet with People Demand Action as well as in Charleston.

According to its website, Black Voters Matters is dedicated to expanding Black voter engagement and increasing progressive power.