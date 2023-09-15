AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Bus patrons need to be aware of a few route changes due to Arts In The Heart.

On September 16th and 17th, the following bus routes serving Broad Street between 13th and 7th Streets will be diverted.

Route #3 Gold Line/East Augusta (inbound & outbound) – No diversions and follows regular route.

Route #4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill (outbound) – Turns right at Broad Street @ 13 th Street, then left into Telfair Street to 7 th Street then back to regular route.

Street, then left into Telfair Street to 7 Street then back to regular route. Route #4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill (inbound) – Turns left at Greene Street @ 7 th Street and continues along Greene Street until the Broad Street Transfer Facility

Street and continues along Greene Street until the Broad Street Transfer Facility Route #6 Brown Line/Gordon Hwy (outbound) – Turns right at Broad Street @ 13 th Street, then left into Telfair Street to 9 th Street then back to regular route.

Street, then left into Telfair Street to 9 Street then back to regular route. Route #6 Brown Line/Gordon Hwy (inbound) – Turns right at 9th Street @ Greene Street and continues along Greene Street until the Broad Street Transfer Facility.

During the Arts in the Heart Festival passengers boarding along Telfair Street between 13th and 7th Streets can wave at the bus, which will stop at the nearest safe place.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination call (706) 821-1719 between 7 A.M. thru 7 P.M. Monday through Saturday.