Bus driver charged in student hit on Old Waynesboro Rd.

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Response team finished the investigation of a car crash on Old Waynesboro Rd. last Monday.

35-year-old Talunda Smith was driving a Richmond County school bus North on the 3800 block of Old Waynesboro Rd.

Smith stopped the bus to let a child off. She did not activate the flashing lights or stop sign before letting the child off to cross the street.

The student walked in front of the bus and entered the southbound lane of Old Waynesboro Rd. The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was not able to stop in time, and hit the student crossing the street.

After investigating, it was determined that Talunda Smith only activated the warning lights and stop sign after the student was hit.

Smith was charged with felony cruelty to children in the 2nd degree and misdemeanor School Bus Driver Safety Responsibilities.

No charges are being filed against the driver of the Suburban.