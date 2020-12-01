Burn Foundation aids in family hoping to see a victory, appeals to public for help too

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One local organization that helps families of burn victims now needs the public’s help this Giving Tuesday after a tough pandemic year raising funds.

The Arrant family is currently at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital waiting to see a victory.

When a family, near or far, has a loved being treated for a severe burn here in Augusta, they rely on the Jeffrey Vaden Chavis House.

“Isaiah is a prophet in the bible and I know that I wanted him to have a strong name,” Clancy Arrant told us.

Asher Isaiah needs the purpose of his naming at birth now more than ever after a fiery car crash in Jackson, Georgia gave him third and fourth degree burns from head to toe.

Afterwards, Clancy Arrant got the phone call no parent wants to get on October 15.

“The Lord flooded me with peace in the inner most part. But the rest of me was pretty much a tornado swirling around not knowing what to do next,” he said. “How to get to my son was basically my number one thought process. How to get to him and how fast can I get there.”

The 18-year-old heading back from Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia where he’s learning on an E-Sports scholarship, spoke briefly with his father after the crash repeating that he loved him. After a more than two hour trip following an ambulance to Augusta from a hospital in Macon, the Arrant family ended up at the Burn Center.

“First of all, we didn’t even know this place existed,” Clancy Arrant explained to NewsChannel 6. “When they said we were going to Augusta, we were like, for what.”

And after meeting the medical team, the family, which includes Asher Isaiah’s mother Nicole and three older siblings, they learned the burns covered more than 70 percent of his body. And the treatment means they can’t talk to him just yet.

But everyone, including the Arrant’s church family in Grayson, their hometown, is praying, waiting to see a victory. Listen to the song “See A Victory here.

The Burn Foundation stepped in right away too, making sure the family had no worries about lodging and food.

“We’ve been in the Chavis House for like 45 days. It is incredible. It is absolutely incredible to not have to worry about where we’re going to stay and what it’s going to cost,” Clancy Arrant said.

It’s been a tough year to fundraise, so the Burn Foundation needs help opening its doors to the Arrant family and others.

Alicia Sweat, Vice President of the Burn Foundation of America sat down with NewsChannel 6 too. She said, “We weren’t going to turn anyone away. Our mission is to keep families close to their loved ones while they’re in the Burn Center. Even during COVID we made it our top priority to stick with that.”

Here’s how you can help Chavis House and the many families who depend on it while their loved ones are being treated. This Giving Tuesday, Facebook is matching dollar for dollar your donation. Support the Burn Foundation of America, here.

The Arrant family also shared:

Asher Isaiah’s Father, Mother, Sisters and Brother are Forever Grateful to the JMS Burn Center and The Burn and Reconstruction Centers of America for their Miraculous Works in Isaiah’s and for so many other Patients here currently and through the years. The Arrant Family

You can follow Asher Isaiah’s story on Facebook.