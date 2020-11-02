Burke County woman wanted for car theft

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Katrina Love Osbourne.

Osbourne is wanted for Felony Theft by Taking, Motor Vehicle. She may be traveling in a 2018 blue Toyota Camry, which was stolen from Waynesboro, Ga.

If you have any information, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633.