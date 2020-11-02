Burke County woman wanted for car theft

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Katrina Love Osbourne.
Osbourne is wanted for Felony Theft by Taking, Motor Vehicle. She may be traveling in a 2018 blue Toyota Camry, which was stolen from Waynesboro, Ga.
If you have any information, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633.
- How many presidents have won election but not the popular vote?
- Taking a look at Georgia’s Senate races before election day
- Court rules against Johnny Depp in libel case
- ‘We deserve to be heard’: Man on mission to make voting accessible to Americans with disabilities
- Lasik eye surgery on the rise during coronavirus pandemic