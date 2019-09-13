Burke County woman facing animal cruelty charges

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County woman is facing charges after deputies reportedly found two dogs in deplorable condition in her backyard.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of MLK Road in Keysville in reference to an alarm.

Once on the property, deputies found a small brown dog chained up to a tree by an iron link chain. The chain was embedded and infected so badly that the dog reportedly could not bark. The chain also kept the dog from reaching any food or water. The dog was extremely malnourished.

Another small grey dog was tied opposite the brown dog. He did not have any food, water or shelter. His chain was causing a skin irritation.

Deputies have charged 43-year-old Lacristifa Weaver with Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals.

Animal Control Director Chad Parrish took custody of the dogs and is making sure they are properly taken care of.