Burke County voters say yes to bring fulfillment centers to the Bird Dog Capital of the world

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) —- Purchases made online could be shipped out of Burke County

The main goal is to make the city of Waynesboro more attractive to bring in more jobs and investments. It’s already been approved by the county. Six hundred fifty-one voted yes to support the extension of the free-port tax exemption to e-commerce fulfillment centers.

“It going to bring in revenue; it’s going to help us from raising our citizen’s taxes,” said the Mayor of Waynesboro, Greg Carswell. “But then you know it’s passing off the cost looking at things that are going to benefit the city.”

Mayor Carswell told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, cities and counties tax inventory onsite at industrial plants. He says the city never qualified for a small e-commerce distribution center because of this.

“We are trying to get new vendors here in the city of Waynesboro,” explained Carswell. “So we are getting an e-commerce distribution place small or large, and we get to tax them. That’s money we get to use in our community to improve the community.”

Since the citizens voted yes, they now can target the small in-line distribution centers.

“We are going to get more jobs here, but we have to have a place for them to stay,” said Carswell. “We don’t want everybody to come to work here and live in Grovetown, Columbia County, or somewhere else. We want them to be able to stay here.”

One voter says having small distribution centers the area opens the doors for more people to have jobs outside of Plant Vogtle.

“We need more jobs, we need more people to have jobs,” said Christopher Greene. “We have a lot of people that don’t have jobs at this time, so I believe this will be something great to bring and grow Waynesboro.

Without taking away the hometown feel of the Bird Dog Capital.

“We can’t stop the growth process just because we want the hometown feel,” said Greene. “I think we should continue to grow like how the surrounding cities are growing. As we grow, more opportunities will present themselves.”

The Mayor adds the next step is to get more housing for the people coming in for these new jobs to call Waynesboro home.

