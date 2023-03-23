BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County Sheriff’s Office is announcing their newest employee, a K9 named Cooper.

Cooper and all of his associated training and equipment was awarded to Burke County Sheriff’s Office by K9’s of Valor. They are covering 100 percent of the cost of the handler training, lodging for the handler, equipment needed for Cooper, and other expenses.

A spokesperson for Burke County Sheriff’s Office says Cooper and his new handler, Deputy Tyler May, will hit the streets in a few weeks at the end of their training.

“This is a win for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and will be an asset to our community,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Cooper is a 19-month-old yellow Labrador Retriever, and has been trained in narcotics detection and tracking.