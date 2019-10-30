Burke County Sheriff’s Office to receive $500,000 grant from Plant Vogtle

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has announced a partnership formed with Plant Vogtle.

Plant Vogtle will give the Burke County Sheriff’s Office a $500,000 grant over the next two years. The funding is from multiple partners including Georgia Power, Vogtle, Bechtel, and the Nuclear Power Labor Actions.

Money from the grant will go towards expanding patrols on roadways in the Plant Vogtle area, increased law enforcement during shift changes, safe driving education, marketing and education, and traffic safety.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard released a statement saying:

“Immediately, you will begin seeing additional deputies conducting traffic enforcement within the area through grant funds provided to the BCSO overtime budget thus allowing us to maintain our normal patrol and traffic enforcement functions across the county. We will be reviewing the traffic studies that have recently been conducted along with the stats from our black boxes deployed in the area from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that monitor traffic counts and speeds. ”

This grant comes after recent deadly accidents in the Plant Vogtle area.

