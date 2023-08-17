BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrols at Friday’s high school football game at Burke County High School and afterward.

So far this school year, BCSO has responded to 4 incidents of fights stemming from gang activity within the high school.

Four adults and five juveniles have been charged with Affray, Disrupting a Public School, and Unlawful Gang Activity.

Additionally, two have been arrested and warrants are out for others involved.

Authorities are expecting more charges to follow.

As most know, Friday’s game is a rivalry game against Thomson High School.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office wants all students, faculty, and families to enjoy the festivities without any incidents.

They agency says it will not tolerate any violent altercations and all parties will be taken into custody.