BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 86-year-old Robert Walker Jr.

Mr. Walker was last seen by his family leaving the Briarwood Apartments area. He could possibly be traveling in a silver 2019 Nissan Frontier or a silver Dodge Charger.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Walker or his location, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office 706-554-2133.