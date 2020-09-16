BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 54-year-old Sammy Young.
Mr. Young was last seen leaving 130 Old Louisville Rd. at 1:00 P.M.
He stands at 5’08 and weighs 265 lbs.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.
LATEST LOCAL HEADLINES
- Burke County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
- Augusta Fire Chief responds to allegations
- Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating suspicious death in Blythe
- GBI makes arrest in Warrenton shooting investigation
- USCA head baseball coach under fire following Facebook post