Burke County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 54-year-old Sammy Young.

Mr. Young was last seen leaving 130 Old Louisville Rd. at 1:00 P.M.

He stands at 5’08 and weighs 265 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

