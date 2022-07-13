BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward in regards to the murder of Morris Harden, Jr.

Harden, 58, was found dead just off the roadway of the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road between Waynesboro Road and Highway 56 on July 10th.

Harden is from the 2000 block of Dyer Street in Augusta, Georgia.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering the reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for Harden’s murder.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.

Callers can remain anonymous.