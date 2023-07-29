WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the final countdown for Burke County schools, which will be flooded with students once again this week.

To get them what they need, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office held it’s annual “stuff the bus” school drive.

“Our office is really big on service,” said PIO Clare Allen. As you can see, we’re out here cooking hot dogs, and giving out waters and gatorades. So, our big thing is making sure that we serve the people not only to protect them, but to make them feel like they’re a part of the community, and they can come to us about any problems they have.”

This is the 2nd year the sheriff’s office has been involved, but the 15th for the drive. They are partnering with United Way of the CSRA to motivate those in the community to give their best for the students.

“Giving your best says it all,” said United Way Senior Director of Resource Development Rina Powell. “We have people from the Board of Education donating supplies, we have different businesses, different companies from Burke County donating supplies, we have volunteers here from different businesses: so, everybody is definitely bringing their best,”

The key for everyone involved is to get the kids what they need, to make this school year the best one yet.

“A lot of kids in this area don’t have access to school supplies, and we’re trying to make sure that every kid when they walk in on Monday that they have pencil, paper, and notebook to be able to learn and make it to the next level,” said Allen.

“We are super excited to see what happens with these school supplies. We know it’s going to children in need right here in Burke County. Kids are coming to school Monday morning, and they are going to be equipped with the tools that they need to have a successful year,” said Powell.

They’re helping pack the bus now, so the bus can be packed with kids in just two days.