Burke County, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death.

Around 11:16 am Sunday morning, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road between Old Waynesboro Road and Hwy 56. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a deceased black male lying just off the roadway.

The Coroner’s Office was notified, and the body will be sent for autopsy.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office suggest that foul play was involved, and this is being treated as a homicide.

The male has not been positively identified yet.

This is all the information we have at this time.