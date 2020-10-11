Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosts plasma drive

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF)- Shepeard Community Blood Center partnered with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon for a plasma drive.

The goal was to collect convalescent plasma form people who had fully recovered from COVID-19. The plasma will be used to help treat patients currently undergoing treatment for the virus and to prepare for a possible second wave in the CSRA.

Those who have completely recovered from COVID-19 have plasma that contains antibodies. Studies have shown that these antibodies can help others fight the disease.

Ashley Whitaker, the director of Community Resources at Shepeard said the CSRA is experiencing a blood shortage. She said hospitals are in desperate need of all blood types as well as plasma. She asked that anyone who can, please donate.

“We, as a blood industry, are experiencing a historic shortage of blood donations. So, first and foremost, I’d like to encourage everybody, whether you’ve had COVID-19 or not, to come donate blood,” she said.

Shepeard is continuing to work to assure donor safety. Shepeard`s staff practices universal precautions, including wearing masks, and provide a mini physical before each donation which includes a temperature check. All donors are required to wear a mask while donating. Appropriate social distancing measures are also in place.

In order to donate, donors must meet FDA eligibility requirements, have proof of a Covid-19 diagnosis, and be fully recovered for at least 14 days.

If your company or organization would like to hold a similar drive, please email Shepeard at info@shepeardblood.org.

Those interested in donating blood or plasma, CLICK HERE to visit Shepeard’s website to find out how.