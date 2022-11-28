BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is taking a ride for charity.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a charity ride on Saturday, December 3rd at the Old TG&Y Parking Lot in Waynesboro, Georgia.

Organizers say proceeds from the charity ride will go to their Holiday Toy Drive and Shop with a Cop for the Citizens of Burke County.

Registration is from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M with kickstands up right at 10 A.M., and the cost is $25.

For more information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.