Burke County Sheriff’s Office to hold emergency blood drive

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will hold an emergency blood drive on Thursday, March 19th.

The blood drive will be from 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Patients in the CSRA are in need of blood, and it is still very safe to donate. If you choose to donate, please drink plenty of fluids and present your ID at the door.

When the CSRA community needs help, BCSO want to help problem solve as we are all here to serve and help each other.” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams

