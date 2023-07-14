BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has issued a response to a letter his office received from the Burke County Commission.

Sheriff Williams states that the letter stated, “please tell the Commission which of your bills you do not want us to pay, or we will do the best we can.”

The Sheriff’s response can be read below:

Burke County Commissioners,

Please pay all our bills on time to avoid a negative impact to our credit worthiness. You are aware that we were not properly funded at the onset as I repeatedly pointed this out to the commission (on record).

I also made the commission aware that through a judge’s order we had to increase the nursing contract, which the commission signed by $400,000 and outsourcing of inmates for inmate and employee’s health and safety is costing us nearly $500,000 by the end of September 2023. Additionally, when the county manager’s office put the superior court bailiffs in the sheriff’s office budget (formerly under superior court), we were shortchanged nearly $200,000. This amounts to nearly all the overage you referenced in your emailed letter to me.

Please remember the county manager took nearly $875,000 from our budget two years ago and has continued to refuse us access to that funding to use for maintenance, repairs, parts, and other services and equipment. We have further asked the commission to take on the repair costs of running the facilities (anything above general maintenance) and we have not received a response. Lastly, we have sent over details concerning the elevated costs of doing law enforcement work such as purchasing cars, equipping said cars, uniform costs, gasoline, police equipment costs, training, etc. Costs in some of these areas are up 20-30%, yet our budget allocations were not reflective of these increases. Instead, line-item increases were placed in areas where we are not authorized to spend (which is also a violation of law as the county manager cannot legally enforce this because it controls how the sheriff spends his allocated budget).

I would strongly recommend paying our employees accurately and lawfully and paying the costs associated with inmate medical and housing costs that ensures the safety of all involved. We have persons out on sick leave, FMLA, vacation, terminations, etc. We have a public to protect and we must have the requisite resources to do so.

Thank you,

Sheriff Alfonzo Willaims