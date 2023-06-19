BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff is taking away some power from the Waynesboro Police Department.

On Friday, a letter penned by Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was sent to Police Chief Willie Burley.

It reads in part that some of the chief’s deputies broke trust and respect on multiple occasions.

Because of that, the Sheriff said none of the Waynesboro officers, except for the chief, can operate outside the jurisdiction of the city.

No other details have been released at this time.

