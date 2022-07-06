WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams released a statement and a report concerning the drowning of 4-year-old Israel Scott.

Sheriff Williams Statement says,

On June 14, 2022 the Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with Burke County EMA responded

to 113 Deer Run Road, Hephzibah, Georgia concerning the possible drowning of a child. Our

investigation revealed that Israel Scott, a 4-year-old male along with nine other children were

attending swimming lessons being provided by Mrs. Lexie Tenhuisen. At some point nearing

the end of the lesson, Israel got into the deep water of the pool, undetected. Mrs. Tenhusien’s

granddaughter noticed Israel in the pool and notified Tenhusien who had just gotten out of the

pool with the children to dry off after the last child’s swimming relay. Tenhuisen immediately

jumped back into the pool to rescue Israel. At this time, Israel was unresponsive and Tenhusien

and a parent (registered nurse) who was waiting for her child’s lessons to start started CPR.

Israel was taken by ambulance to Burke Medical Center and later transferred to The Children’s

Medical Center in Augusta, where he later passed away.

In the days following this incident our investigator attended the autopsy, interviewed Mrs.

Tenhusien, the children in the swim class and those who arrived awaiting class, and parents

who were present during the incident. We have exhaustively researched data on child

drownings, student-teacher ratios during swim instruction, safety protocols and general

information germane to the case. Georgia Law reads, “A crime” is a violation of a statute of

this state in which there is a joint operation of an act or omission to act and intention or criminal

negligence. Criminal negligence is an act or failure to act which demonstrates a willful,

wanton, or reckless disregard for the safety of others who might reasonably be expected to be

injured thereby.

Our office and our community are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We have grieved and

continue to grieve with all parties involved. We offered at the onset our sincerest sympathy to

the Scott family. One does not expect to take his/her child to swimming lessons to learn water

safety and not have the child returned to them safely. We have been in constant contact with

the Scott Family and shared the findings of the case privately, prior to releasing any

information to the public.

We met with Assistant District Attorney Rex Myers and presented our investigative findings.

While there may be some form of negligence, it was determined that the case lacks sufficient

evidence to prove criminal negligence. As a result, we are unable to move forward with this

case. Our findings have been forwarded to the District Attorney for further review.



With a heavy heart, I remain.

Sincerely,

Alfonzo Williams

Sheriff