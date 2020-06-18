Burke County Sheriff gaining some national attention for his thoughts on the Rayshard Brooks’ Shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County Sheriff, Alfonzo Williams, has been vocal about Rayshard Brooks’ death. His opinion on the officers’ actions has made national headlines.

Sheriff Williams says the two Atlanta deputies involved in the shooting were doing what they were taught to do.

“Now the Atlanta situation, which is separate from those two cases, it’s justified,” said Willams. “When it’s right, I’m going to stand up; when it’s wrong, I’m going to stand up, speak up, and tell the truth.”

Sheriff Williams has been outspoken about the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and now Rayshard Brooks. He says a suspect has three options when being arrested: comply, fight, or flight. Sheriff Williams says Brooks did two out of three.

Not only did he take flight, but he also turned back aggressively and fired the taser in their direction,” explained Williams.

Sheriff Williams says deputies on patrol have a split-second decision whether to use deadly force. The Burke County Sheriff believes The Rayshard Brooks’ shooting will have more of a negative effect on law enforcement than the Arbery and Floyd shootings.

“I’m not going to be one-sided on an issue just because it’s unpopular,” said Williams. “That’s why we keep having these deaths; because we can’t get law enforcement executives to speak out. Because they are afraid for their jobs.”

The Atlanta officer who shot Brooks will now face felony murder charges. He is also facing ten other criminal charges in response to the shooting.

“Those officers are made out to be political pawns, and that is very unfortunate,” explained Williams. “It’s a disservice to all law enforcement across this country because Atlanta’s decision is going to have reverberating effects across this country.”

Sheriff Williams recently wrote a letter to Governor Brian Kemp about changing the state’s law enforcement standards. He says he is not going to hide from the truth about what’s right and wrong when it comes to controversial issues of policing.

“I understand that they are tired and sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Williams. “So they are speaking out, but the incidents can’t be lumped together.”

Sheriff Williams is planning to conduct a public town hall to discuss police standards.

Georgia Law (OCGA 17-4-20) says sheriffs and peace officers may use deadly force:

1.) To apprehend a suspected felon only when the officer reasonably believes that the suspect possesses a deadly weapon.

2.) To apprehend a suspected felon who possesses any object, device, or instrument which, when used offensively against a person, is likely to or actually does result in serious bodily injury.

3.) To apprehend a suspected felon when the officer reasonably believes that the suspect poses an immediate threat of physical violence to the officer or others.

4.) To apprehend a suspected felon when there is probable cause to believe that the suspect has committed a crime involving the infliction or threatened infliction of serious physical harm.

An officer only needs one of these requirements.

Per Georgia Law (OCGA 16-11-106), a taser is classified as a “less-lethal” firearm, as they do occasionally cause death.

