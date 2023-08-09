BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams is facing a Sexual Harassment allegation.

Attorneys for a former Burke County employee sent the county government a letter of notice on July 25th.

The former employee has retained the Atlanta law firm, Prioleau, Milfort & Rivers, to represent her on accusations that she was sexually harassed by Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

The woman claims she was demoted and ultimately fired when she rejected his advances.

The letter states the female employee was hired as a dispatcher in August 2018. After excelling in that role, she became a human resource generalist in December 2020, working directly under Sheriff Williams in the executive wing of the Sheriff’s Office.

After refusing his advances, the female employee was reassigned to a sexual offender registration compliance officer position, which she held from August 2021 to August 2022. In August 2022, Sheriff Williams reassigned her to a grant writer’s position, where she worked directly under him again.

The letter goes on to say Sheriff Williams’ conduct caused (her) to become ill, requiring her to take time off from work. In fact, two of (her) medical providers confirmed that her illness was a direct result of the undue stress and pressure at work.”

Because she needed to remain employed, the female employee requested a transfer to a position that did not involve working directly with the Sheriff.

The letter also says the attorney’s office believes Sheriff Williams terminated Ms. Johnson’s employment because she rejected his sexual advances and otherwise opposed his harassing and intimidating behavior.

A lawsuit has not yet been filed.

NewsChannel 6 has reached out to Burke County Sheriff’s Office for a statement.