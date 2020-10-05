Burke County Schools extend face-to-face learning days

Burke Co., Ga. (WJBF) – Starting today, some students in Burke County will spend more time in the classroom for face-to-face instruction. They’ll go from two days to four days a week.

Grade and instruction model:When to start:
Pre-K – 5th grade in-person A/B hybrid scheduleStarts 4 days a week F2F Monday 10/5
Pre-K – 5th grade virtual learners making the switch to F2FStarts Oct. 26th
6th-8th grade in-person learners Starts 4 days a week F2F Oct. 26th
6th-8th grade virtual learners making the switch to F2FStarts 4 days a week F2F Oct. 26th
High School students in-person learningStarts 4 days a week F2F Oct. 26
High School students virtual learningCannot switch to F2F for remainder of 9 weeks.
Break down of Burke County Schools Schedule

Let’s take a look at Pre-K to 5th grade first:

Those going in 2 times a week for face-to-face learning will extend to 4 days. You can switch to virtual at any time, but if you want to switch your student to face-to-face, the deadline was Friday. If you chose this option, your student will start face-to-face learning October 26. High school students cannot switch for the remainder of the 9 weeks.

Let’s take a look at Middle and High School:

All students in the face-to-face A/B model will start 4 days in-person on October 26th.
6th-8th grade students had the option to switch from virtual to face-to-face. That deadline was Friday. This switch will be made October 26th. High school students cannot switch for the remainder of the 9 weeks.

For references at the schools you can call:

  • Waynesboro Primary School- Suprina Palmer, 706-554-5125
  • SGA Elementary School- Renitta Johnson, 478-569-4322
  • Blakeney Elementary School- Linda Habersham, 706-554-2265
  • Burke County Middle School- Christina White, 706-554-3532
  • Burke County High School – will not be accepting change requests until the END of the second grading period.

