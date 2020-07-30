Burke County schools delay reopening until September

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Board of Education called a special meeting to vote on a new school reopening date.

Board members voted unanimously to move the school reopening to September 8th. Burke County Schools had previously approved a reopening plan for students to return August 17th.

Teachers in Burke County are already in the classroom preparing for the upcoming school year.

LATEST CSRA NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories