Burke County schools delay reopening until September

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Board of Education called a special meeting to vote on a new school reopening date.
Board members voted unanimously to move the school reopening to September 8th. Burke County Schools had previously approved a reopening plan for students to return August 17th.
Teachers in Burke County are already in the classroom preparing for the upcoming school year.
