AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - There are flooding issues all across the CSRA. In Downtown Augusta, at the 5th Street Marina, it is getting worse as the rain continues. The entire parking lot is covered in water. Another problem is the boat ramp. As the water rises it does too, making it hard to access the boats.

Large orange barricades went up at the marina to help drivers avoid the completed submerged parking.