Burke County Schools beginning in person learning four days a week

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday October 5, 2020 Burke County Public School students Pre-K-5th grade that are learning through the hybrid (A/B) model will begin face to face learning 4 days a week.

This change in instruction will remain as long as it is safe to do so for staff and students.

All schools with grades Pre-K through 8th grade will accept instructional model change requests September 28th – October 2nd. Parents may request to change from virtual learning to hybrid learning, or from hybrid to virtual learning depending on their current chosen instructional model. If you do not want to change your current option, no action is required.

If you would like to request a change for your Burke County Public School student, please contact your school’s Parent Coordinator from the list below:

Waynesboro Primary School- Suprina Palmer, 706-554-5125

SGA Elementary School- Renitta Johnson, 478-569-4322

Blakeney Elementary School- Linda Habersham, 706-554-2265

Burke County Middle School- Christina White, 706-554-3532

Burke County High School – will not be accepting change requests until the END of the second grading period.

Monday October 26th, the following changes will go into effect for the second grading period:

• All middle and high school students (grades 6th-12th) currently attending school on the Hybrid (A/B) model will begin attending school 4 days per week (Monday-Thursday).

• Pre-K – 8th grade students whose parents have elected to change their instructional model from virtual to face-to-face will begin reporting to school 4 days per week.

• Pre-K – 8th grade students whose parents requested to change their model from face-to-face to virtual learning will begin virtual learning.