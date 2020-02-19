Live Now
Burke County road closures

CSRA News

Road Closure_56249

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to the significant amount of flooding in the Burke County area there are multiple road closures.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard provided a list below of closed roads:

  • Henry Berol Road   0.50 Mile West of Middle Ground Road
  • Sills-Lewis Road   0.50 Mile West of Porter-Carswell Road
  • Bellevue Plantation Road  1.46 Miles West of Hwy 25
  •  Joyner Oglesby Road  0.15 Miles West of Hillis Circle   
  • Hillis Circle    0.50 South of Joiner-Oglesby Road
  • Grays Grove Church Road  0.70 Miles East of Middle Ground Road
  •  Porter-Carswell Road  0.15 Miles South of Middle Ground Road Intersection
  • South College Road   0.67 Miles North of Thornton Road
  • (A) Middle Ground Road  0.62 Miles South of Henry Berol Road
  • (B) Middle Ground Road  Between Grays Grove Church Road and McCollough Church Road    
  • Old Louisville Road   1.62 Miles West of Hwy 305      
  •  Rocky Creek Church Road  0.55 Miles North of Rosier Road   
  •  Coleman – Young Road  0.75 Miles East of Porter-Carswell Road

Please use caution in the following flooding areas:

  • McMaster Road off of Porter Carswell Road
  • Tarver Road near Highway 24
  • Smith Wells Road near Harvey Road
  • Hatchers Mill Road near Thompson Bridge Road – Pond overflowing
  • McCullough Church Road near Herndon Road – Pond overflowing over the dam and creek

Private flooded areas are:

  • Esther Drive off of Bates Road
  • Frances Ave off of Bates Road

