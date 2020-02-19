Burke County road closures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to the significant amount of flooding in the Burke County area there are multiple road closures.
Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard provided a list below of closed roads:
- Henry Berol Road 0.50 Mile West of Middle Ground Road
- Sills-Lewis Road 0.50 Mile West of Porter-Carswell Road
- Bellevue Plantation Road 1.46 Miles West of Hwy 25
- Joyner Oglesby Road 0.15 Miles West of Hillis Circle
- Hillis Circle 0.50 South of Joiner-Oglesby Road
- Grays Grove Church Road 0.70 Miles East of Middle Ground Road
- Porter-Carswell Road 0.15 Miles South of Middle Ground Road Intersection
- South College Road 0.67 Miles North of Thornton Road
- (A) Middle Ground Road 0.62 Miles South of Henry Berol Road
- (B) Middle Ground Road Between Grays Grove Church Road and McCollough Church Road
- Old Louisville Road 1.62 Miles West of Hwy 305
- Rocky Creek Church Road 0.55 Miles North of Rosier Road
- Coleman – Young Road 0.75 Miles East of Porter-Carswell Road
Please use caution in the following flooding areas:
- McMaster Road off of Porter Carswell Road
- Tarver Road near Highway 24
- Smith Wells Road near Harvey Road
- Hatchers Mill Road near Thompson Bridge Road – Pond overflowing
- McCullough Church Road near Herndon Road – Pond overflowing over the dam and creek
Private flooded areas are:
- Esther Drive off of Bates Road
- Frances Ave off of Bates Road
MORE: Flooding down the river in Burke County impacting homes
