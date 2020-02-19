Burke County road closures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to the significant amount of flooding in the Burke County area there are multiple road closures.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard provided a list below of closed roads:

Henry Berol Road 0.50 Mile West of Middle Ground Road

Sills-Lewis Road 0.50 Mile West of Porter-Carswell Road

Bellevue Plantation Road 1.46 Miles West of Hwy 25

Joyner Oglesby Road 0.15 Miles West of Hillis Circle

Hillis Circle 0.50 South of Joiner-Oglesby Road

Grays Grove Church Road 0.70 Miles East of Middle Ground Road

Porter-Carswell Road 0.15 Miles South of Middle Ground Road Intersection

South College Road 0.67 Miles North of Thornton Road

(A) Middle Ground Road 0.62 Miles South of Henry Berol Road

(B) Middle Ground Road Between Grays Grove Church Road and McCollough Church Road

Old Louisville Road 1.62 Miles West of Hwy 305

Rocky Creek Church Road 0.55 Miles North of Rosier Road

Coleman – Young Road 0.75 Miles East of Porter-Carswell Road

Please use caution in the following flooding areas:

McMaster Road off of Porter Carswell Road

Tarver Road near Highway 24

Smith Wells Road near Harvey Road

Hatchers Mill Road near Thompson Bridge Road – Pond overflowing

McCullough Church Road near Herndon Road – Pond overflowing over the dam and creek

Private flooded areas are:

Esther Drive off of Bates Road

Frances Ave off of Bates Road

MORE: Flooding down the river in Burke County impacting homes

LATEST NEWS STORIES