WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow.

Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning.

So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and 38-year-old Stacey Lynn Welch have both been charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery following Powell’s disappearance in 2016.

Lambert was apprehended in Cumming, GA, Thursday, July 21st

Bond requests by both Lambert and Welch have been denied.

Stacey Lynn Welch

Mitchell Lanell Lambert

Crystal Gail Simmons

The timeline of his disappearance and what lead to Welch’s arrest can be read below: