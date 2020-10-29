Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Timothy Edward Reed.

Reed went missing from the River Road area on October 6, 2020. Reed has red hair, green eyes, weighs 310lbs and stands at 6’00”.

If you have any information regarding Reed or his disappearance, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-2133.