Burke County Officials search for missing boy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Officials are searching for 12-year-old Hunter Chase Powell.

Hunter is 4’11” and weighs approximately 90lbs. He was last seen wearing a white mossy oak camo hoodie, blue jeans, a fortnite shirt and blue socks with green tips. He has scars on his head and neck from a recent brain surgery.

Hunter left his residence on the 1000 block of Saxon Rd. at 4:45 p.m. He was headed in an unknown direction on foot.

If you have any information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.