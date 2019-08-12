Burke County officers respond to three different shootings in less than 24 hours

Burke County, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Facebook Sunday evening regarding three different shootings within 24 hours.

The first incident happened around 4:15 A.M. Sunday morning. Officers responded to shots fired near the Briarwood Apartments.

The second incident occurred around 5:15 A.M. when Sardis Officers and deputies responded to shots fired at Washington Street.

The third call came in around 6:30 A.M. where deputies responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 24 just outside of Sardis. The car had been shot multiple times, making the driver crash the car. The driver has injuries from the crash, but was not shot and is in stable condition.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division has been working on gathering information and evidence.

If you have any information or witnessed any of the three incidents, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.