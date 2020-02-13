Burke County Middle School career fair helps students make decisions about the future

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – Burke County Middle had it’s eighth grade career fair.

The students were exposed to different careers and opportunities, as well programs at Burke County High School.

“It’s never too early to try and figure out what it is that you like or what you don’t like, and it won’t cost you money to do that. So again, being exposed to these programs…they all see what’s available to them at the high school and see what the want to do in life,” said high school counselor, Latonya Thomas.

Students lined up to learn about careers in nursing , the YMCA, the fire department, the police department, and much more.

Our own Ashlee Flete and Will Baker also joined in on the fun.