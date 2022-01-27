Burke County middle and high school students return to school Friday

(BURKE COUNTY, Georgia) – The Burke County School System have reported that all middle school and high school students will return back to school Friday, January 28th at their normal times after a broken water line earlier on Thursday.

According to Burke County school officials the water line break happened outside so there was no flooding inside the building.

Officials say the maintenance department had to shut off the water completely in order to repair the break.

According to the Burke County Schools PIO, students and faculty should return to school on Friday as usual.