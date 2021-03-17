Burke County man wanted for murder of Brian Carswell

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Raquest Tennyson. Tennyson is wanted for the murder of Brian Carswell that occurred on January 6, 2021.

Brian Carswell was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound January 6th on Spread Oak Road near Keysville. His vehicle, a burgundy Chrysler, was reported stolen at the time. He was 33 years old.

Tennyson is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-663. Callers may remain anonymous.