Burke County man arrested for theft after car chase

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody for a robbery that led to a car chase.

On Thursday at 9:26 A.M. Burke county deputies were sent to St. Mary’s Catholic Church on the 3200 block of Stoney Bluff Road in response to a robbery.

A 68-year-old woman was cleaning headstones at the church when she says 29-year-old Christopher Weston approached her asking for directions to the nearest gas station.

Weston walked away from her when she realized she did not hear a vehicle pull off. She walked around the front of the church to see Weston running from her car towards Stoney Bluff Rd. with her purse.

The man got into a black jeep Cherokee and drove off towards Girard. While the police were on the way to the church, GSP initiated a car chase on Milhaven Rd. for six miles. Weston eventually crashed his car into a tree. He then got out of the car and ran on foot.

A k9 unit was deployed to find Weston. After an hour of searching, he was found hiding out in a swampy area where he tried to camouflage himself with mud and leaves.

Weston was taken into custody and transported to Burke County EMS and then taken to the Burke County Detention Center. He faces the following charges: