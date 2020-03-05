Burke County is still under a flood watch: 14 roads in the area are closed

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — A state of emergency is in effect in Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp says it’s for counties south of I-20, and it’s due to the weather. Burke County is still under a flood watch, and several roads in the area are not usable. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has closed 14 roadways and dirt roads until further notice.

“If vehicles are riding on the roadways and they are not paying attention; once its night-time, people aren’t able to see that the road has washed away due to heavy rain pour,” explained Lieutenant Randall Norman.

Heavy rain caused a stretch of Henry Berol Road, off Middle Ground Road to wash out. With more rain expected to come, the sheriff’s office is trying to keep the situation from getting worse.

“Last time, we were having problems moving the barricades from the roadways, because they were still trying to get around them to get home,” said Norman. “These are the reasons why the barricades are up. If someone is unfamiliar with this area, they can run into a situation like this.”

Lieutenant Norman told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, there have been three crashes with injuries in less than 24 hours because of the wet roadways. He says the roads that are closed are mainly used as backroads.

“A lot of our roads are traveled every day by semi-trucks that are moving things within our agriculture community,” said Norman. “We also have farm equipment that is traveled on these roadways.”

More rain is expected to carry over into next week. For now, the goal is to get these roads back to safe driving conditions.

“We’re trying to hopefully let mother nature run it’s course pass on through so we can get back to normal,” said Norman.

Below is a list of all of the roads that are closed: