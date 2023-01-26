BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating an elderly man who went missing Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Investigators say 89-year-old Robert Walker, Jr. left his home on Walker Place Circle, and his family has not heard from him. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a green sweater, and brown boots.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.