BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County High School Principal along with the school Superintendent have issued a letter to the community saying the tailgating part of Homecoming 2023 has been canceled.

The letter states that the decision was made due to the number of circumstances since the school year began. It goes on to say that the other activities will continue as normal.

Read the entire letter below:

Per their Facebook Page, the annual homecoming parade will be held Thursday, September 21st at 5:00 in Downtown Waynesboro.

The BC Bears will take on Statesboro, Friday, September 22nd in the Bear Den at 7:30 PM.