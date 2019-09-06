Burke County gang member arrested, 8 Felonies

Burke County, Georgia (WJBF) – A gang member has been arrested in Burke County.

On Wednesday at 4:28 P.M., Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 10000 block of Highway 56 North.

After an investigation with witnesses and the victims at the scene, Katorry Hankerson, who was wanted on a warrant was taken into custody and sent to the Burke County Detention Center.

Investigators discovered Hankerson was involved in a previous shooting that took place on the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle in March.

Hankerson is being held without bond for the following eight charges:

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Unlawful Street Gang Activity

Aggravated Assault (2 counts) From March 2019

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a crime From March 2019

This is an ongoing investigation, further information will be released when available.