Live Now
TRACKING HURRICANE DORIAN

Burke County gang member arrested, 8 Felonies

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Burke County, Georgia (WJBF) – A gang member has been arrested in Burke County.

On Wednesday at 4:28 P.M., Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 10000 block of Highway 56 North.

After an investigation with witnesses and the victims at the scene, Katorry Hankerson, who was wanted on a warrant was taken into custody and sent to the Burke County Detention Center.

Investigators discovered Hankerson was involved in a previous shooting that took place on the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle in March.

Hankerson is being held without bond for the following eight charges:

  • Aggravated Assault (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Unlawful Street Gang Activity
  • Aggravated Assault (2 counts) From March 2019
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a crime From March 2019

This is an ongoing investigation, further information will be released when available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story