Burke County gang member arrested, 8 Felonies

Burke County, Georgia (WJBF) – A gang member has been arrested in Burke County.
On Wednesday at 4:28 P.M., Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 10000 block of Highway 56 North.
After an investigation with witnesses and the victims at the scene, Katorry Hankerson, who was wanted on a warrant was taken into custody and sent to the Burke County Detention Center.
Investigators discovered Hankerson was involved in a previous shooting that took place on the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle in March.
Hankerson is being held without bond for the following eight charges:
- Aggravated Assault (2 counts)
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Unlawful Street Gang Activity
- Aggravated Assault (2 counts) From March 2019
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a crime From March 2019
This is an ongoing investigation, further information will be released when available.