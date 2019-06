The Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced the gun believed to have been used against Tybralyn Kelly was found by a Burke County public works employee.

Kelly was shot on June 23 around 10:45 PM. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died.

Malik Harris, 17, of Sardis, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI are conducting tests to ensure a positive match.