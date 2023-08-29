BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – Burke County EMA preparing for what’s to come when Hurricane Idalia hits.

Getting all hands on deck , just before the hurricane makes landfall Wednesday morning.

“We have been participating in weather briefings from the national weather service to stay on top of the track the predictive track at this time we understand we’ll shift as a storm myers landfall,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County EMA.

The Burke County EMA working to make sure people and their homes are safe.

“And asking residents to secure outdoor objects that could get blown around if the winds do pick up making sure residents and businesses sign up for code red alerts using their Burke county address,” said Lester.

And just in case there is a tornado…..

“To go to the lowest level of their home in an interior room and not be in mobile homes again those are just precautions we don’t know what to expect we don’t know the exact paths” said Lester.

Emergency leaders are also looking out for flooding and want people to take precautions when they drive.

“We’re just looking at the areas that received a lot of rain recently so more rain in addition to can cause some issues we don’t always know where that will be so we’re a rural county and just ask people to be very vigilant if they do have to travel” said Lester.