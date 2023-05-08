COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that a Burke County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash in Columbia County.

The accident happened Monday afternoon on I-20 Westbound in Columbia County. We’re told it involved a dump truck.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office confirms with us that the deputy is currently being treated at a local hospital. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

No further information has been released.

