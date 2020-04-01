Burke County commissioners adopt COVID-19 ordinance

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Commissioners in Burke County just adopted an ordinance similar to the one Waynesboro enacted earlier this week. This comes after multiple positive COVID-19 cases were identified from Palmer Grove Baptist Church.

Health leaders say anyone who came to Palmer Grove Baptist Church from March 8th through the 29th needs to monitor for coronavirus symptoms. You should also avoid public places. You should not go to work or to school. That includes family gatherings. They want you to share this information with family and friends even if they’re not regular attendees. Burke County commissioners met at 2:00 P.M. today to talk about the future for the County.

In a virtual meeting Wednesday, Burke County commissioners adopted an ordinance similar to the one in Waynesboro that limits gatherings to no more than ten people with exceptions for essential activities.

Restaurants will need to do drive thru or take out and some businesses like barbershops and salons will have to close all together due to the inability to maintain 6 feet of separation for those services. Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says their enforcement of the new order will start with notifying the public and making sure people understand it.

“From there it just goes to going out and doing reminders. Basically, most people when the police show up are going to listen and most people are law abiding citizens who this will affect”. Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard

