BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County woman is wanted for questioning after allegations that she stole more than $20,000 from her 95-year-old mother who was in hospice care at an area nursing home.

Fifty-seven-year-old Debbie S. Corley is believed to be in the Augusta or Hephzibah area, but at this time is only wanted for questioning in the crime.

Investigators say that her mother was a resident of the Keysville Nursing Home since January. While attempting to set her up on Medicaid, they found that her checking account had been emptied and overdrawn several times. Corley was responsible for her mother’s accounts.

Further investigation revealed significant transactions from Wells Fargo that were not authorized. She also had an insurance payout of $14,639.98 that was no longer in the account. Investigators discovered several bank and Zelle transfers were made to Corley.

Corley reportedly made several DoorDash and online purchases that her mother did not authorize. All total, bank statements show that approximately $22,000 had been stolen or misappropriated.

Since the discovery, the nursing home has filed the necessary paperwork to become payee.

No one has been able to reach Corley about the allegations by phone or at either of her two Richmond County addresses. Adult Protective Services and investigators have attempted to make contact with her but have not been able to do so.

If you have any information on her location, please contact investigators at (706) 554-6633 or (706) 554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.