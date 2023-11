BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance finding a missing man.

49-year-old Stephen Patrick Price was last seen at running behind a home at 12:14 am on November 22nd. No address was given by authorities.

Please notify the BCSO if you have any information about his whereabouts.

NewsChannel 6 is working to get more information about this situation.