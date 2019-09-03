Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns death of longtime law enforcement agent

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Lt. Wanda Wells Tuesday night after a battle with cancer. According to Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard, Lt. Wells passed away Tuesday afternoon at University Hospital surrounded by family members, friends and Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

According to release from the Sheriff’s Office, Wells had been with the agency for 30 years and was still an active Lieutenant working in the Transportation Division, recently receiving her 30 year service award.

Lt. Wells graduated the Police Academy in Augusta on October 24, 1986 and began her law enforcement career with the Louisville Police Department, according to the release. On August 13, 1989 Lt. Wells joined the Burke County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of then-Sheriff Gregory Coursey working in various divisions including road patrol, civil, transportation and community services.

“Wanda was well known and loved by many of the students she taught throughout the years as a D.A.R.E. Instructor and she loved her students dearly,” Blanchard said.

Visitation will be Friday at Davis Funeral Home in Louisville, Georgia. Funeral Services for Lt. Wells will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Stone-Springfield A.M.E. Church in Stapleton, Georgia. The burial will be at New Hope A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Grange.

The Sheriff’s Office says food or other items may be dropped off at the Gregory T. Coursey Law Enforcement Center, from which donations will be delivered to relatives.

“We ask that you keep Wanda’s family, friends, and law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers,” Blanchard said.