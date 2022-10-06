BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county.

Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle.

Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another.

We’ve checked the United States Geological Survey website in case of an earthquake and nothing is registering in Georgia.

