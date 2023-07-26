BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has requested an emergency meeting with the Burke County Commission to discuss the 2023 budget, as well as a number of other issues.
This comes after the commission released a statement saying the sheriff’s office will soon run out of money for this fiscal year.
Commissioners say the agency has enough money to pay employees for one more month.
Williams has also released a statement accusing the commission of holding up promotions he says would reorganize the sheriff’s office and save the county money.
He wants to meet with the commission by the end of this week.
So far no response, at least publicly, from commissioners.
You can read the full letter below:
Madam Chairwoman,
Respectfully, I am requesting a meeting with the commission in the immediate future to discuss your most recent letter regarding the FY2023 budget; the failure to honor promotions and raises for employees; the urgency of law enforcement shortages locally, regionally, statewide, and nationally; and the recruitment/retention of personnel.
The sheriff’s office plays a vital role in maintaining and improving the quality of life for our mutual constituents, and those public services require adequate funding. Safety is of the utmost importance in carrying out law enforcement duties. As seen across Georgia and with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, several line-of-duty shootings and injuries have occurred.
Our hiring efforts reflect the awareness of the need for equity in competing for eligible prospective employees with experience and the desire to remain in law enforcement. Once employees are hired, training, equipment, and other necessary tools are required to maintain those standards.
I look forward to working with you to reach an amicable resolution that allows me to perform my constitutional responsibilities to the citizens, residents, and taxpayers of Burke County as well as the employees of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Please let me know if your schedule will allow you (the commission) to meet with me by the end of this week.
Sincerely,
Alfonzo Williams