BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has requested an emergency meeting with the Burke County Commission to discuss the 2023 budget, as well as a number of other issues.

This comes after the commission released a statement saying the sheriff’s office will soon run out of money for this fiscal year.

Commissioners say the agency has enough money to pay employees for one more month.

Williams has also released a statement accusing the commission of holding up promotions he says would reorganize the sheriff’s office and save the county money.

He wants to meet with the commission by the end of this week.

So far no response, at least publicly, from commissioners.

You can read the full letter below: