BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday marked a heartwarming event as community leaders Lewis Blanchard and Judge Ashley Moore spearheaded a Turkey Give-A-Way in front of the Burke County Judicial Center, extending a helping hand to 247 locals in preparation for Thanksgiving.

“Today’s event truly showcases the incredible unity within our community,” remarked Lewis Blanchard. “It’s an honor to see the kindness and compassion that exists within Burke County. I extend my deepest appreciation to everyone who lent their support, making this initiative possible.”

Judge Ashley Moore echoed Blanchard’s sentiments, emphasizing the significance of community collaboration in fostering a culture of care and assistance. “Witnessing the collective efforts of our community to ensure that everyone can share in the warmth of the Thanksgiving season is truly inspiring. It’s a privilege to stand alongside individuals who are committed to making a positive impact.”

Both Blanchard and Moore highlighted the community’s consistent dedication to aiding one another, affirming their commitment to organizing events that uplift and support those in need.